A local newspaper reporter died from injuries sustained in a high-speed, rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County on Friday, authorities reported.
Amber Levenhagen, 25, was a reporter for the Unified Newspaper Group that has several publications in the Madison suburbs. The company posted a story on her on Monday.
The State Patrol reported that the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday on westbound I-94 at mile 258 near Lake Mills. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Freightliner truck was slowing for a traffic backup when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Honda Fit.
The Fit was driven by Levenhagen, who was extricated by the Lake Mills Fire Department before being transported by a MedFlight helicopter to a hospital, where she died.
Speed and inattentive driving appear to be factors in the crash, the State Patrol said.