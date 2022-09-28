Local Mexican restaurant suffers fifth break-in in past year

When the call came shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Reyna Gonzalez Torres said, she was angry. Then, she sighed, she just felt tired.

The police officer on the other end said Torres’ Madison restaurant, El Sabor de Puebla, had been burglarized, again.

Torres quickly headed over to see the damage, just as she had the previous four times someone broke into or tried to break into her East Side restaurant in the past year. In three of those cases, the restaurant was burglarized.

"The first time someone broke in, we replaced the back doors,” Torres said in Spanish. “Those were made of aluminum. The second time, we installed even stronger ones, and they broke in through those, too. The third time they damaged the door, but it held. And the fourth time, they broke the glass on the front door."

This time, they simply smashed one of the front windows, scattering broken glass all over one of the restaurant's newly installed booths.

Torres started El Sabor eight years ago on Williamson Street. After almost three successful years, that restaurant was broken into, resulting in a loss of over $3,000.

After moving the restaurant to 305 N. Fourth St., she said, she felt safer, and the location was more convenient, an easier commute for Torres and her children.

The new location brought a new crowd of loyal customers. But it also attracted a lot of students from East High School, across the street from the restaurant, who used it as a place to hang out over lunchtime or before heading home in the afternoon, with little consideration for the staff or other customers, she said.

Torres said she’s had to tell students repeatedly not to smoke or vape indoors and be courteous towards patrons, but the response has been so negative that on one occasion, she said, a student threw food at her after being kicked out. Torres no longer allows students to dine in, posting signs at the door, but does provide them to-go orders.

"I have regulars who come from work. I get embarrassed by (students') behavior, so I don't sit them anymore," she said.

But those problems pale in comparison to the series of break-ins at the current site that began in September of last year.

"I just thank God we didn't have any huge scares," Torres said, "especially since the waitress is my daughter. The material stuff, well, that comes and goes, but my daughter, she doesn't."

Altogether, the break-ins have cost Torres three doors, two security camera installations, multiple days' earnings, two cash registers and now a window.

"The hardest part is the damages, not the money that they take," she said.

Torres' insurance caps coverage at $10,000 per incident regardless of the damage done, so anything over that must be paid out of pocket. In Tuesday morning's case, insurance would only cover the cost of replacing the cash register, making this the most costly break-in so far.

"I have two security cameras," Torres said. "One of them sends the footage directly to police, but the thieves are so quick, by the time the police get here they're gone."

She's looking into installing bars on the windows to prevent future break-ins but would first need permission from her landlord, who operates Milio's Sandwiches next door. Milio's has also experienced its share of crime, with an armed robbery there about a year ago.

Still, she said she has grown fond of the location and appreciates the number of loyal customers the restaurant has, making the frequent break-ins and attempts all the more frustrating. Five minutes after opening on Tuesday, a line had already started to form, with many taking note of the gaping hole in the window the intruders left.

"Sometimes I think, 'Well what do I do? Do I move? Do I just deal with it?' But that's just how it is," she said.