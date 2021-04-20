Local law enforcement leaders commit to community in wake of Chauvin guilty verdict

"It was an emotional roller-coaster to be honest with you," Johnson said. "In the criminal justice system, typically there's no justice for Black men. I walked in thinking they're not going to issue a verdict that would be in favor of justice for George Floyd. I'm proud of America today."

Tammy Cahel, 31, of Madison, said she was driving to pick up some food when she heard the verdict and "broke down in tears" and had to come Downtown and celebrate with others.

"George Floyd definitely deserved this justice," she said. "His family is missing a huge part of their soul with his death. I hope that this conviction will really help start the healing process for them."

In his own statement, county executive Joe Parisi said that while no conviction can bring Floyd back, "the conviction of Derek Chauvin is an important step in the pursuit of justice.

“There is still much work to be done, and our nation must acknowledge this in thought, voice and deed until all Black lives are treated with the same dignity, respect and fairness as others," he said.

Not everyone was praising the verdict and calling for unity.