Local law enforcement leaders commit to community in wake of Chauvin guilty verdict
Floyd Verdict Madison 01-04202021173920

Participants in a rally on Capitol Square in Madison react to the guilty verdict in the case against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Tuesday.

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

People around Madison praised the conviction Tuesday of white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, while Dane County's top law enforcement officers pledged to stand with citizens calling for changes to their profession.

"As an officer of the law, I believe that today justice has prevailed," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. "The Madison Police Department is prepared to stand in solidarity with our community as we grieve and process the events of May 25th, 2020. I am hopeful that this decision will help our communities heal and will create new opportunities to work and grow together.”

Barnes, who was referring to the day Floyd was killed, took over as Madison's third Black chief in February.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who will leave his position next month after 41 years in law enforcement and 14 as sheriff, said that in the aftermath of the verdict, "law enforcement leaders must be committed to supporting reforms that will prevent the actions by law enforcement that led to the death of George Floyd."

Floyd Verdict Madison 02-04202021173920

Kim Gasper-Rabuck of Madison, whose 18-year-old son is African American, joins participants in a rally on Capitol Square in Madison Tuesday.

Mahoney will be replaced by the county's first Black sheriff, Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed earlier this month by Gov. Tony Evers to fill our the remainder of Mahoney's term.

In Downtown Madison, Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, had invited Barnes and community leaders to meet at the club's Downtown location to hear the verdict together.

"It was an emotional roller-coaster to be honest with you," Johnson said. "In the criminal justice system, typically there's no justice for Black men. I walked in thinking they're not going to issue a verdict that would be in favor of justice for George Floyd. I'm proud of America today."

Tammy Cahel, 31, of Madison, said she was driving to pick up some food when she heard the verdict and "broke down in tears" and had to come Downtown and celebrate with others.

Floyd Verdict Madison 03-04202021173920

Chris Syrrakos of Menononee Falls adds paint to a banner during a rally on Capitol Square celebrating the verdict.

"George Floyd definitely deserved this justice," she said. "His family is missing a huge part of their soul with his death. I hope that this conviction will really help start the healing process for them."

In his own statement, county executive Joe Parisi said that while no conviction can bring Floyd back, "the conviction of Derek Chauvin is an important step in the pursuit of justice.

“There is still much work to be done, and our nation must acknowledge this in thought, voice and deed until all Black lives are treated with the same dignity, respect and fairness as others," he said.

Not everyone was praising the verdict and calling for unity.

The Madison activist group Freedom Inc., which has been organizing anti-police protests in the city for years, released a statement saying "the courts will provide no justice for the murder of George Floyd" and that if Madison's "political elites" are interested in the community's safety, "they will demonstrate that by funding community safety programs and ensuring that everyone has equal access to housing, a stable income and public services."

"A system that continues to allow its officers to spread death and terror in our communities under the guise of 'public safety' while minimally punishing officers who kill is not 'justice' and cannot be reformed," the group said.

