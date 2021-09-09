Loaded gun found in carry-on at Dane County Airport

Airport security confiscated a loaded gun stored in carry-on luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
A TSA officer found the handgun, which had a bullet chambered, during security screening around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The gun was found in the luggage of a passenger from Verona, who had a concealed carry permit, the TSA said in a statement.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the airport, did not immediately respond to a message asking if they had arrested the passenger.
The TSA stressed that firearms must be checked in baggage separate from ammunition and declared at the check-in counter. A first-time fine for bringing a loaded handgun into airport security is $4,100, though the TSA can impose civil fines up to nearly $14,000 for a violation.