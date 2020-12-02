 Skip to main content
alert

Loaded gun, ammunition, electronics stolen from vehicles Thanksgiving morning on Southeast Side, Madison police say

Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A loaded gun, ammunition and electronics were among the items stolen from vehicles Thanksgiving morning on the Southeast Side, Madison police reported.

The items were stolen after a thief broke windows out of numerous vehicles about 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

All of the vehicles were parked on Unity Way, Brandenburg Way, and Star Spangled Trail, DeSpain said.

