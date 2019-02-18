A Madison man fleeing from Janesville police Saturday night was arrested for allegedly having a loaded assault rifle and a box of ammunition in the backseat of his car.
Jordan Hawkins, 29, was taken to the Rock County Jail, tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting, fleeing an officer and a probation hold, Janesville police said.
The incident started at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when an officer tried to pull Hawkins over for an equipment violation.
Hawkins went into a parking lot on Kennedy Road and fled on foot, with officers setting a perimeter around the area to contain him.
When he was spotted again, he was crossing Milton Avenue but fell in the northbound lanes. Police needed to use a stun gun on him to take him into custody.
A search of his vehicle turned up the rifle and ammunition.