Livingston man arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man at bar, Grant County authorities say

A Livingston man was arrested for attempted homicide in the shooting of a man at a Livingston bar early Saturday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill, 280 N. Center St. in Livingston, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found a 34-year-old man lying outside the door to the bar bleeding from wounds. The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment and his condition was unknown, Dreckman said.

Investigators learned that a witness saw a suspect pointing and firing a gun toward the victim, and deputies later found the suspect, Todd Holder, 52, of Livingston, at a residence outside of Lancaster and he was taken into custody without incident, Dreckman said.

Holder was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as the investigation continues, Dreckman said.