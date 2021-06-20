 Skip to main content
Livingston man arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man at bar, Grant County authorities say
A Livingston man was arrested for attempted homicide in the shooting of a man at a Livingston bar early Saturday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill, 280 N. Center St. in Livingston, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found a 34-year-old man lying outside the door to the bar bleeding from wounds. The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment and his condition was unknown, Dreckman said.

Investigators learned that a witness saw a suspect pointing and firing a gun toward the victim, and deputies later found the suspect, Todd Holder, 52, of Livingston, at a residence outside of Lancaster and he was taken into custody without incident, Dreckman said.

Holder was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as the investigation continues, Dreckman said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Livingston Fire Department, Montfort EMS, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab.

