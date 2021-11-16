Livestream OK'd in trial of Chandler Halderson, accused of killing and dismembering his parents

Dane County Jail inmates' phone calls are recorded, as they are at jails across the country, and it's common for prosecutors to use those recordings at trial if they believe they show evidence of a defendant's guilt.

Inmates are also told, however, that their calls are being recorded and defense attorneys routinely warn their clients not to discuss their cases with anybody but them.

Still, Dorl sought to show that Halderson's rights were being violated because he hasn't been able to post his $1 million bail and thus can't have private conversations outside the jail — like those of greater means can after posting bail and being released.

Being subjected to different levels of surveillance because one doesn't have enough money for bail is "just not fair," she said, and "just because we've always done it this way is not a persuasive argument."

Deputy District Attorney William Brown pointed out that people outside of jail can be recorded without their knowledge or permission because Wisconsin is a one-party consent state, meaning it's legal to record someone without his or her knowledge if the person doing the recording is part of the conversation.

Moveover, he said, "no one is forced to make calls in the Dane County Jail."