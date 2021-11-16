Livestream OK'd in trial of Chandler Halderson, accused of killing and dismembering his parents

News media will be able to livestream most of the trial of a 23-year-old Windsor man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents.
Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland rejected a motion from Chandler Halderson's attorneys Tuesday to bar livestreaming or to sequester the jury after he allowed it. Jury selection in the case is expected to begin Jan. 3 and the trial to last most of the month.
Halderson is accused of killing his parents, Bart, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, in early July, dismembering them, scattering their remains around different sites in Wisconsin and then lying about it to investigators.
Halderson attorney Catherine Dorl argued "there is no recognized right to livestream. That's just been happening (in other cases)." Doing so in Halderson's case, she said, could result in witnesses and members of the jury pool or the jury itself seeing coverage of the case and drawing conclusions that could work against her client.
Halderson's case also doesn't touch on broader political issues, she said, such as the murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, which has been livestreamed by multiple news outlets.
Providing a "voyeuristic, salacious, peephole into the court process does not serve justice," she said, charging news outlets were simply looking to increase traffic to their websites and "make money."
An attorney representing the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association — of which the Wisconsin State Journal is a member — and other media groups alluded to the U.S. Constitution's requirement that trials be public and said the "public has a stake in all (court) proceedings," no matter how small.
Tanya Salman described as "really cynical" suggestions from the defense that witnesses "won't follow the rules" limiting what trial coverage they can consume.
Salman preferred that media be allowed to livestream all the proceedings in Halderson's case, including when the jury is out of the courtroom and attorneys and the judge are discussing legal procedures or evidence.
But Hyland didn't go that far, instead restricting the livestream to when the jury is in the courtroom. As in other trials, media will still be allowed to record and air all of the proceedings, but only when the jury is in the courtroom will they be able to broadcast proceedings as they're happening.
In a separate ruling, Hyland also rejected an attempt by Halderson to bar the prosecution from using recordings of his phone calls from jail against him at trial.
Dane County Jail inmates' phone calls are recorded, as they are at jails across the country, and it's common for prosecutors to use those recordings at trial if they believe they show evidence of a defendant's guilt.
Inmates are also told, however, that their calls are being recorded and defense attorneys routinely warn their clients not to discuss their cases with anybody but them.
Still, Dorl sought to show that Halderson's rights were being violated because he hasn't been able to post his $1 million bail and thus can't have private conversations outside the jail — like those of greater means can after posting bail and being released.
Being subjected to different levels of surveillance because one doesn't have enough money for bail is "just not fair," she said, and "just because we've always done it this way is not a persuasive argument."
Deputy District Attorney William Brown pointed out that people outside of jail can be recorded without their knowledge or permission because Wisconsin is a one-party consent state, meaning it's legal to record someone without his or her knowledge if the person doing the recording is part of the conversation.
Moveover, he said, "no one is forced to make calls in the Dane County Jail."
Hyland said Halderson has a choice not to talk about his case with anyone but his attorneys, but Dorl argued that people who aren't attorneys might not understand what aspects of their cases they shouldn't discuss with others.