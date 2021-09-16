 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint on Far West Side, police say
alert

Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint on Far West Side, police say

Police Line

A Little Caesars was robbed at gunpoint on the Far West Side Thursday morning, Madison police said, as a "rash" of armed robberies continues to impact local businesses across the city.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The robber stole a deposit bag full of cash from the manager of the pizza restaurant at 9:37 a.m. before fleeing in a previously stolen red Hummer, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a report. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the robbery, Kimberley said. 

The incident is the latest in what police have called a "rash" of armed robberies across the city in previous weeks. Police released photos of a suspect earlier this week who reportedly robbed a Capitol Petro and Taco Bell last Friday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics