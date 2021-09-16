Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint on Far West Side, police say

A Little Caesars was robbed at gunpoint on the Far West Side Thursday morning, Madison police said, as a "rash" of armed robberies continues to impact local businesses across the city.
The robber stole a deposit bag full of cash from the manager of the pizza restaurant at 9:37 a.m. before fleeing in a previously stolen red Hummer, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a report. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the robbery, Kimberley said.
The incident is the latest in what police have called a "rash" of armed robberies across the city in previous weeks. Police released photos of a suspect earlier this week who reportedly robbed a Capitol Petro and Taco Bell last Friday.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.