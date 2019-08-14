A Linden man ran a stop sign in foggy conditions Monday morning, causing a two-vehicle crash that injured himself and the other driver, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 80 at Highway X on the Grant County/Iowa County line, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Investigators determined that Kristopher Leitzinger, 18, was driving a 2003 Chevy Malibu west on County X when he hit a 2012 Chevy Avalanche that was being driven northbound on Wisconsin 80 by Rick Scott, 57 of Livingston.
The impact on the passenger side caused the Avalanche to roll a couple of times before coming to rest on its wheels in the ditch line, the release states.
Leitzinger told police that due to the fog he did not see the stop ahead sign and at the last second saw the stop sign, but too late to stop before hitting Scott.
Both men were transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville with unspecified injuries.
Leitzinger was cited for non-registration and no- insurance, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
