Linden man faces 6th OWI after crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

A Linden man faces his sixth OWI after a crash on the Far West Side around mid-day Monday, Madison police reported.
Billy J. Conner, 43, was arrested following the crash on Mineral Point Road at Junction Road shortly before 11:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Connor was heading south on Mineral Point when he attempted to turn left on Junction and collided with a car heading north on Mineral Point, DeSpain said.
Conner was treated for a head injury at a hospital before he was taken to the Dane County Jail, DeSpain said.
