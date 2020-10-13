 Skip to main content
Linden man faces 6th OWI after crash on Far West Side, Madison police say
Linden man faces 6th OWI after crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

Billy J. Conner booking photo

Billy J. Conner.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Linden man faces his sixth OWI after a crash on the Far West Side around mid-day Monday, Madison police reported.

Billy J. Conner, 43, was arrested following the crash on Mineral Point Road at Junction Road shortly before 11:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Connor was heading south on Mineral Point when he attempted to turn left on Junction and collided with a car heading north on Mineral Point, DeSpain said.

Conner was treated for a head injury at a hospital before he was taken to the Dane County Jail, DeSpain said.

