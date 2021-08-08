 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lightning sets abandoned cabin on fire between Lake Delton, Portage
0 Comments
breaking top story

Lightning sets abandoned cabin on fire between Lake Delton, Portage

  • 0
Baraboo Fire Department response (copy)

Lightning struck an abandoned cabin, setting it on fire, near the Wisconsin River between Lake Delton and Portage Saturday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, the Baraboo Fire Department responded to the reported structure fire at E13820 Levee Road — about half a mile from the Aldo Leopold Shack — at about 4 p.m. Fire personnel found light smoke coming from the cabin before extinguishing a smoldering fire, he said in a text message.

No one was injured. The cabin roof had partially collapsed “from age and disrepair,” Stieve said.

The Delton Fire Department assisted with a “tender” — a truck carrying a couple thousand gallons of water — and Sauk City Fire Station provided an extra fire engine to the Baraboo station to cover any other calls, he said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics