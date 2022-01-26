Lifetime commitment ordered for Rock County man who was insane when he killed his grandmother

A Rock County man who admitted killing his 97-year-old grandmother, but was found not legally responsible for her death because of a mental disorder, was ordered committed for life Tuesday to the state Department of Health Services.

Jamie B. Beggs, 37, was also ordered by Rock County Circuit Judge Barbara McCrory to be sent to a state mental institution where he would get treatment for schizoaffective disorder of the bipolar type. She declined to order him to take medications because he's taking them on his own now, but could add that order if he decides to stop.

Beggs pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree intentional homicide for the June 14 stabbing and strangulation death of his grandmother, Kathleen N. Beggs, with whom he was living after being kicked out of his father's home. She lived on a farm in the town of Center, about 12 miles west of Janesville.

Under a plea agreement, it was stipulated that Jamie Beggs was mentally ill at the time of his grandmother's death and so he was found not legally responsible for the act.

After his arrest, a criminal complaint states, Beggs talked with police about demons and how he had killed his grandmother to make her a saint.

McCrory said the lifetime commitment, which should be at a minimum of 25 years until he can seek to end it, is appropriate because of Beggs' criminal history, his serious mental health history and his inability to address his condition despite past trips to state mental hospitals. The seriousness of the consequences should Beggs not address his mental health condition was also a factor in the decision, McCrory said.

"To the victims in this case, there is nothing this court can do to bring your grandmother back," McCrory said. "My heartfelt sympathy to you in losing her in such a way. I hope that you can continue to heal. I hope that this helps in some way but I'm not sure it's going to because as you've said you've lost not only your grandmother but you've also lost Jamie to some extent at this point."

A granddaughter of Kathleen Beggs, who was not identified by name in court, told McCrory that her grandmother was a tough, honest and independent woman and was able to look after herself on the farm even at her age, and even "dolled herself up on a daily basis with her pearls and cashmere and always had her nails freshly painted."

At Christmas, she said, it was hard to know whether family members could talk about her grandmother's death.

"None of us knew what to do," she said. Her uncles had watched over their mother, she said, with "such great protection and admiration. They failed. You can see it in their eyes. No sentence or apology would fix it."

"I feel like I failed her," the granddaughter said. "She was strong enough to watch over me, but I trusted that she knew what was best for herself."

Fond memories of visits to talk about fashion and jewelry have been replaced by replays of her death, she said.

"I imagine her fighting back, looking at him with her beautiful blue eyes, thinking about how he could do this to her," she said.

Beggs spoke briefly.

"I just hope everybody can find peace somehow," he said. "Whatever you got in store for me, I'll take it. I just hope my family finds peace. My family that really knows me knows that that isn't me. I could never hurt my grandmother. I just hope that they find peace."

