Lifetime commitment ordered for man who killed friend, was found insane at the time

A man whose self-defense claim in the murder of a friend was rejected by a jury last month, which ultimately found him not responsible for the crime due to mental illness, was ordered Friday committed for life to state supervision.
Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White also ordered that Ted J. Bruno, 53, initially be confined to a state mental institution indefinitely, and that he continue to take medications prescribed for his schizophrenia as ordered. Even if Bruno is released, he will remain under the supervision of the state Department of Health Services for the rest of his life.
A jury found Bruno guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing or slashing his friend, Kim Gaida, at least 28 times on Nov. 27, 2017. In the second phase of Bruno's two-phase trial, the jury found Bruno was suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time, a position not disputed by prosecutors. Psychiatrists who testified during the second phase said Bruno is afflicted with unspecified schizophrenic spectrum disorder causing psychotic symptoms, which caused Bruno to believe Gaida, 46, was part of a conspiracy also involving members of Bruno's family.
Bruno declined to speak at his hearing Friday.
"It was clear the offense was horrific," White said. "There is no other way to describe what happened. Stabbing someone more than 28 times, having the knife break off in the neck, this is a horrific crime."
Had Bruno not been diagnosed as suffering from mental illness, White said, he would have been sentenced to life in prison, with the earliest possibility for release on extended supervision to come after 20 years, possibly longer.
The commitment to DHS, then, must last for the rest of Bruno's life, White said.
"I cannot under any circumstances justify a commitment any less than that for this defendant," White said.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown had asked for a lifetime mental commitment while Bruno's attorney, Eric Schulenburg, asked that the commitment end after 20 years.
While Bruno has made strides in the treatment of his illness, White said, he could not say whether Bruno has become any safer to himself or to members of the general public.
State law allows Bruno to petition for release from institutional care every six months. But he would have to show that he is not a danger to himself or others, and also that he will take medications as prescribed that made him stable enough to stand trial. Bruno has resisted taking medications unless specifically ordered by the court.
White said he fears that if Bruno decides he doesn't need the medications anymore, he would stop taking them.
"I'm not willing to risk that," White said.
Nobody from Gaida's family spoke Monday, and nobody spoke on behalf of Bruno. But in victim impact statements, members of Gaida's family wrote that four years later, they still miss him.
"I have a hole in my heart where someone is missing," wrote Gaida's mother, whose name is not included in her statement filed in court. "Every day I see things that remind me of my son, then I realize that I won't see him on his birthday, or holidays, or hear him say 'I love you mom' on Mother's Day ever again."
Seeing her son lying on the floor with a knife in his neck, she wrote, is something no mother should ever have to remember about her son. Bruno, she wrote, was someone she treated like family for many years, "and if he could do this to family, he could do this to anyone at any time."
"He is dangerous and that will not change," she wrote.
Bruno's trial was long delayed because of his initial difficulty getting a lawyer, then because he went through competency proceedings and subsequent treatment. Dane County courts also were not holding trials for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors said Bruno lived at Gaida's Felland Street home in Stoughton because Gaida needed help making ends meet. The day he was killed, Gaida had gone to Radio Shack with a friend, returned home, had a short conversation outside with a neighbor and then went inside his home where the incident with Bruno then took place.
Bruno claimed he stabbed Gaida in self-defense because Gaida had brandished a knife at Bruno and threatened to kill him. But Brown said Bruno had never made a self-defense claim during a subsequent interview with police or during a 911 call Bruno made.