Lifetime commitment ordered for man who killed friend, was found insane at the time

Nobody from Gaida's family spoke Monday, and nobody spoke on behalf of Bruno. But in victim impact statements, members of Gaida's family wrote that four years later, they still miss him.

"I have a hole in my heart where someone is missing," wrote Gaida's mother, whose name is not included in her statement filed in court. "Every day I see things that remind me of my son, then I realize that I won't see him on his birthday, or holidays, or hear him say 'I love you mom' on Mother's Day ever again."

Seeing her son lying on the floor with a knife in his neck, she wrote, is something no mother should ever have to remember about her son. Bruno, she wrote, was someone she treated like family for many years, "and if he could do this to family, he could do this to anyone at any time."

"He is dangerous and that will not change," she wrote.

Bruno's trial was long delayed because of his initial difficulty getting a lawyer, then because he went through competency proceedings and subsequent treatment. Dane County courts also were not holding trials for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.