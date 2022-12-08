Life without the possibility of release for Madison man who 'executed' his former girlfriend

A man who killed his former girlfriend last year on Madison's North Side with her two children and her fiance close by will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of release, a judge said Thursday.

"In sum, Mr. Smith, you executed a young mother in front of her two children in cold blood," Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway told Tamas R. Smith, 53, who was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in September following a trial. "You have a lengthy criminal record. You tried to intimidate witnesses in my courtroom. You have not accepted responsibility for this crime. You are a clear danger to the public."

Conway ordered the mandatory life sentence for first-degree intentional homicide and ruled that Smith would never become eligible for release from prison on extended supervision.

A jury found Smith guilty in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, Keairra Fields, 31, who was shot twice in the head as she sat in her fiance's SUV outside her apartment building early on the morning of July 4, 2021. Her two sons, ages 10 and 14, had just gone inside, and her fiance, Gordon Sullivan, was there when Smith approached.

Smith still denies he killed Fields and claims he wasn't there when it happened.

"I did not do this, and I cannot be in two places at once," Smith said during a statement in court. "I understand the severity of this, but the severity don't have nothing to do with me because how can I commit something when your supposedly witnesses keep saying I had on three different outfits.

"All this is just crazy," Smith said. "And this is a hurting feeling and I had to go through this when I'm being lied upon."

He claimed he and Fields were going to start a business together, although Assistant District Attorney John Rice said Smith was under orders by his probation agent to stay away from Fields and her home -- and that Fields had repeatedly reported violations of those orders.

Rice added that this is not Smith's first murder conviction. He was convicted in the deaths of three people in Cook County, Illinois, in 1990, Rice said. Few details were available about that case.

Smith's attorney, Ronald Benavides, pointed out that Smith only received an eight-year sentence for that conviction, suggesting there was some form of mitigation such as in imperfect self-defense at play. Conway said that seemed plausible.

Still, Conway said he found Smith's failure to accept responsibility and his casting of himself as the victim "speaks very negatively of his character."

"He would have to be the most unlucky person of all time for his point of view to be validated, and I don't believe that to be the case based on the evidence that I listened to during trial," Conway said.

Prosecutors said Fields' two sons, from a window in their apartment on Onsgard Road, saw Smith running from the scene after the gunshots were fired. One of them identified Smith by name in a 911 call.

Sullivan, who did not know Smith by name, only by the nickname "Snoop" for Smith's vague resemblance to rapper Snoop Dogg, testified Smith shot Fields as she opened the front passenger side door to Sullivan's SUV after they had arrived at her apartment.

Sullivan said he ran from the vehicle, but turned and saw Smith come around to the open driver's side door and fire another shot.

Afterward, street camera video and cellphone records showed Smith's vehicle headed to Troy Drive, then hitting the road for Gary, Indiana, as also supported by Illinois Tollway records.

At Troy Drive, Smith woke up Victoria Frazier and told her he needed to go to Gary. She did not respond to a subpoena to testify at Smith's trial after Smith had told members of his family in recorded jail phone calls to persuade Frazier not to show up to court.

Prosecutors also said Smith tried to enlist a fellow jail inmate to kill Sullivan.

Members of Fields' family, who spoke in court but were not identified by name, berated Smith and told Conway how difficult the loss of Fields has been.

Fields' mother repeatedly called Smith a "piece of crap."

"The hurt you caused in that moment, what was your little mind thinking?" Fields' mother asked Smith. "A man, you are not. More like a weak, timid, cowardly boy. You are nothing, you ugly, pathetic, illiterate, degenerated piece of crap."

She said she never saw eye-to-eye with Smith, despite her daughter begging her to give Smith a chance.

"What she saw in you is beyond me," she said.

Fields' brother said taking his sister from her family on July 4 will forever stain that holiday.

"The hatred I have for you is real," he said. "I will never forgive what you did to my family, what you did to my sister. The betrayal of so-called love you said you had for my sister Keairra and my nephews is (expletive) utterly disgusting."

While Smith does nothing to deserve the Snoop Dogg nickname he clings to, Fields' brother said, one truthful part of it is, "You're a dog. A petty, sad, lonely, disturbing little dog. A dog that needs to be dealt with. A dog that needs to be put down."