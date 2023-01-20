Life in prison for 2008 murder of UW student Brittany Zimmermann

The career criminal who said he "snapped" before brutally murdering a 21-year-old college student in Downtown Madison in 2008 — then spent the next 12 years evading responsibility for his crime — will spend the rest of his life in prison, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.

David A. Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in October to the strangulation and stabbing death of Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment and before Friday's hearing sought to forgo any argument on his behalf asking that he be considered for parole — a possibility that was already remote.

"I would like to apologize to everybody, especially the Zimmermann family," a tearful Kahl told the court. "I took away Brittany's 21-year-old life, family that she could have had. ... And I'm accepting the punishment that I've got coming."

But while Kahl said he felt "horrible" about what he'd done to Zimmermann, a senior microbiology student who was engaged to be married and wanted to go to medical school, Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said his regret was late in coming.

Kahl, a suspect from shortly after the time of the murder, only decided to confess after years of obstructing the investigation and in the face of strong, newly discovered DNA evidence against him, she said. "I do doubt that you understand fully the magnitude of your actions. I don't think you do."

Zimmermann's aunt, Kim Heeg, also rejected Kahl's assertions that he'd taken responsibility and, referencing Kahl's jailhouse confessions late last year to a fellow inmate and his mother, said his decision to plead guilty was "about not wanting to put his mother through the emotional pain of her son being on trial."

"There's never been a moment that this has been about us," she said. "This has been about him, from the first day, the first lie."

Door-to-door scam

Kahl had been awake for eight days and taking methamphetamine and crack when he met Zimmermann on April 2, 2008, while running a door-to-door scam in her neighborhood to get money for drugs.

Reportedly telling her he needed money to fix a flat tire, he gained entry in the apartment she shared with her boyfriend and while in the bathroom heard Zimmermann call police.

"All I know is I was in the bathroom and when I came out she was on the phone, and I snapped," Kahl told his mother in an Oct. 22 phone call from jail that was recorded by law enforcement.

"She was trying to call 911 and I got behind her after I knocked the phone out of her hand and then I took her to the bedroom, threw her down on the bed, and then I grabbed a T-shirt and I strangled her," he said.

When that didn't kill her, he took a kitchen knife from the apartment and stabbed her 19 times, according to Taylor and his confession.

But Kahl also blamed emergency officials for Zimmermann's death, saying that if they'd responded to her 911 call, she'd probably still be alive today.

Zimmermann's death sparked an investigation into the Dane County 911 center, which mishandled Zimmermann's call when a veteran dispatcher didn't hear a scream on the call and then failed to call the number back after the call was cut off. Police were also later given erroneous information about the call, which sent them on the wrong investigative trail for two weeks.

The county subsequently made several changes at the center, including adding 11 operators, a new director and a renovated space with new equipment.

Taylor rejected the notion that anyone but Kahl was responsible for Zimmermann's death: "It wasn't the police's fault. It wasn't 911's fault, she said. "They didn't cause you to do what you did. That was you."

New DNA evidence

Kahl had been questioned by police multiple times in Zimmermann's murder before he was charged in the case in March 2020. The death of the Marshfield native who lived with her boyfriend and three cats shook the UW and wider Madison communities.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, DNA tests run on the shirt and jeans Zimmermann was wearing at the time of her death — and conducted in recent years as testing technology improved — showed matches with DNA from Kahl, who allowed police to take a sample when they spoke with him on the day of the crime.

While he had never admitted at that point to being involved in the slaying, the details of what he told investigators changed or conflicted over time, according to the complaint. Police say they also received a letter in April 2009 from an inmate reportedly at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution alleging that another inmate there had been involved in the Zimmermann killing. When the state Crime Laboratory ran a DNA test on part of the envelope, it showed a match with Kahl.

Kahl's attorney Ben Gonring said his client came to him and his other attorney before Thanksgiving to say he wanted to back out of a tentative agreement with prosecutors that would have left him free to argue for release from prison after serving 20 years in prison.

"I've taken a life and I deserve life and do you think that if we go in and say that ... we can just all come in and agree to that?" Gonring said Kahl told them.

It was possibly an attempt to retain a "shred of dignity," Gonring said, and evidence that he'd come to terms with his crime.

"He is aware of course of all the letters that have been received by the court on the other side that are very rightfully and understandably full of anger, rage, sadness all the emotions that are quite honestly held and he owns it and he deserves it," he said. "He'll tell you he knows that this is a day that he gets what's coming to him."

In victim impact statement written by Zimmermann's father and read after the hearing by a family friend, Kevin Zimmermann said Wisconsin should have the death penalty for people like Kahl and recalled how two police officers and a chaplain showed up at his door on the day of the murder to relay the news.

"And I had to tell Jean when she walked into our house that her beautiful daughter, best friend in the world, was taken from us," he said, and he thinks about her every time they go to a wedding and hear about other people becoming grandparents, knowing that Brittany had been engaged and wanted to have children of her own.

Kahl, Heeg said, "has had 15 years of freedom in which we have had zero freedom in all reality."