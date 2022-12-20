 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
License plate at scene leads to arrest for OWI after hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side, Madison police say

A woman faces a third OWI after a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon on the Southeast Side, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Pflaum Road and the frontage road at Stoughton Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The person whose vehicle was hit was not injured, Fryer said.

The license plate of the suspect's vehicle was left at the scene and officers were able to track the woman to a nearby business where she worked. She smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to the crash, Fryer said.

The woman, Kimberly A. Hiekel, 31, was arrested on tentative charges of third-offense OWI, felony bail jumping, and hit-and-run, Fryer said.

