Lexus reportedly stolen from homeowner's garage on Madison's West Side

A car was stolen early Friday morning during a residential burglary on the West Side, Madison police say.

A homeowner woke up around 3 a.m. to the sound of voices outside his house on Eddy Street, said department spokesman Joel Despain. He looked outside and saw a car driving away and striking his neighbor's car, which was parked in the street.

The man and his wife shortly discovered that a burglar had entered their home and stolen a wallet and set of keys. The couple's Lexus was also missing from the garage, Despain said.

The man said he believed three people were involved with the burglary and vehicle theft, and they had arrived in the vehicle he saw driving off. The police report did not describe the suspects.

Vehicle theft has increased sharply in Madison over the past four years, according to recent reporting by the Wisconsin State Journal. Data from the state’s online court records system show that car theft prosecutions increased nearly threefold between 2016 and 2019, from 110 to 318.

The majority of the cases involved teenage boys, and police have warned that it's only a matter of time before one with poor driving skills causes a serious injury.