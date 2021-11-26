Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash that killed 6

Opper could have charged Brooks with first-degree reckless homicide, which would have been a "slam dunk" conviction that, given Brooks' age, would have been an effective life sentence, Bucher said. But extensive video and other evidence also support the more serious charge, he and other experts said.

"The fact he didn't step on the brakes: That was intentional. The fact that his foot was on the gas: That was intentional. He could have stopped … He's the only person who could put his foot on the brake pedal and he didn't," Grieve said.

A criminal complaint detailing the charges includes statements from police officers and witnesses who said the vehicle "appeared to be intentionally moving side to side," with no attempt to slow down or stop as it struck multiple people and sent bodies and objects flying.

One officer who tried to stop the vehicle said Brooks was looking directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face, the complaint said.

Prosecutors would not be allowed to put police or bystanders on the stand to speculate on what Brooks intended to do or his state of mind, experts said.