A leaking pipe at a Southwest Side apartment building was caused by a gun shot, Madison police reported.
Maintenance workers called police about 9 p.m. Wednesday to the apartment building on South Gammon Road when they found the damaged pipe that was located between a bathroom and a bedroom closet in one of the units, police said in a news release.
They suspected the damage might have been caused by a bullet, and responding officers confirmed their suspicions.
A resident of the damaged apartment told police he does not have a gun, but that it could have been his roommate. The roommate was not home and has not yet been consulted about the gunfire, the release states.