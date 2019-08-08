Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A leaking pipe at a Southwest Side apartment building was caused by a gun shot, Madison police reported.

Maintenance workers called police about 9 p.m. Wednesday to the apartment building on South Gammon Road when they found the damaged pipe that was located between a bathroom and a bedroom closet in one of the units, police said in a news release.

They suspected the damage might have been caused by a bullet, and responding officers confirmed their suspicions.

A resident of the damaged apartment told police he does not have a gun, but that it could have been his roommate. The roommate was not home and has not yet been consulted about the gunfire, the release states.

