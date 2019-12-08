When William Guy was arrested last year at the bike shop where he worked in Austria’s capital city, it brought an end to seven years on the run from charges he faces in Dane County.
Finding Guy in Vienna, where news spread that a “Most Wanted” American fugitive had been apprehended, was the culmination of years of work by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the lead U.S. law enforcement agency abroad, along with its partners both in the U.S. and in local police departments internationally.
At the time facing 74 felony charges — four more bail jumping charges were added after he vanished — that included stalking, sexual assault, possession of child pornography and kidnapping, Guy failed to appear in court and fled the U.S. in early 2011 on a passport issued to him under a friend’s name.
That was when the DSS Chicago field office started looking for Guy, said Kirk Bruchnak, an investigative specialist in the Chicago office.
Guy, 51, of Madison, was charged in federal court in May 2011 with flight to avoid prosecution and was indicted in August 2016 on the false passport charge. With the indictment, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was added to DSS’ Most Wanted list.
“Upon adding him to the Most Wanted list, that kind of raised the profile, the search for him,” Bruchnak said, “and opened up just a huge amount of resources both domestically and overseas to look for Guy.”
That allowed DSS to collaborate with colleagues all over the world. DSS has 270 posts in 170 countries, with 29 offices in the U.S. The agency on its own has no authority in other countries and depends on help from police agencies abroad.
“If we get a lead that a fugitive is anywhere in the world we can communicate with our colleagues to pursue leads, and that’s exactly what we did at this point,” Bruchnak said. “We spent hundreds upon hundreds of hours of investigative work sharing information to explore and exploit the best leads that we got.”
Ken St. Germain, DSS supervisory special agent in Washington, D.C., said Guy is known to have been in two or three countries but could have passed through as many as 20 in his travels. It’s difficult to know exactly how many, he said, because U.S. authorities had revoked the passport Guy was using, though he still could have used it at border checkpoints where electronic passport scans weren’t in use. He said Guy also used some illegal means to cross borders.
“We do know that he traveled from place to place using whatever ID he thought he could use to get around,” St. Germain said.
Among the first leads DSS pursued was information that Guy was in South Africa. According to an affidavit filed in court in May 2011 by a federal marshal, Madison police Detective Samantha Kellogg spoke to a confidential informant who said Guy was living in South Africa under an assumed name.
Bruchnak said DSS interviewed the person whose name was on Guy’s passport, the one Guy had supplied false information to get, and from there DSS explored “a large amount of leads.”
Word went out to police agencies all over the world through Interpol. DSS followed up with foreign police agencies on leads that Guy liked motorcycles, that he was a fitness fanatic and that he had an interest in magic and sleight-of-hand tricks. Those tricks could help him slip through borders, DSS reasoned.
Bruchnak said DSS did almost 100 interviews with people who knew Guy.
“We had a really great profile of him and we knew the specifics, what he liked and didn’t like, and that really aided our overall investigation,” he said.
Still, different stories came in — that Guy was advertising himself for work as a deckhand on a boat, which would put him at sea for months at a time, or that he had gone to Brazil and was working his way north toward the U.S. Some things about his activities, Bruchnak said, were left on social media to be easily found in order to mislead.
“I think it’s fair to say that (Guy) was creative, he was crafty, probably more so than some fugitives,” Bruchnak said. “But at the end of the day (Guy) was a creature of habit, like most fugitives are. We knew at some point he would misstep or blunder, and we just wanted to be around when that happened.”
In this case, DSS investigators found, the blunder was in becoming overly comfortable and complacent, after years of leaving behind what Bruchnak called “cookie crumbs” for police to follow up on. He became more “open” online and in public, and investigators found he had also entered competitions abroad similar to Tough Mudder events in the U.S. He was enjoying his hobbies more openly.
From his history, investigators knew Guy had worked on bikes in the U.S. Following up on leads sent out by DSS, Austrian authorities believed they had located Guy after searching for him at various bike shops. That led them to the shop where he was found, called Bike Vienna, in the heart of the Austrian capital.
DSS spokeswoman Angela French said Guy was arrested by Austrian authorities without incident on April 20, 2018, at Bike Vienna, where he had recently started working.
Guy remained in Austrian custody for about a year while he fought extradition to the U.S. But in August, about two months after his return to the U.S., Guy pleaded guilty to the federal passport falsification charge and was sentenced earlier this month to a year in prison.
Guy still faces 78 felony counts in Dane County and is scheduled for trials next year.