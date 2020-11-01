Lawyer: Wauwatosa cop who has killed 3 can’t be fired for fear of future shooting

“In each of the cases identified, Officer Mensah was simply responding to risks he faced,” Cermele wrote. Biskupic “attempts to sway the Board by scare tactics referencing potential financial exposure for a civil rights violation if the Board does not remove Officer Mensah. But he fails to explain that a decision to discharge Officer Mensah — based on conduct that may never occur, and without any medical opinion that he is unfit for duty — would violate Officer Mensah’s due process rights and expose the City to the exact same type of monetary exposure.”

The commission is also considering whether Mensah should be disciplined for violating policies that prohibit officers from speaking publicly about ongoing investigations.

Ceremele wrote that when Mensah spoke to the media in July, he didn’t mention the mall shooting specifically and focused instead on how the city was treating him. Mensah also didn’t reveal any information that the police department hadn’t already made public and he was not speaking on the department’s behalf.

Kimberley Motley, an attorney representing the families of all three people Mensah fatally shot, argued to the commission that the decisions not to charge him criminally doesn’t protect him from termination. She said the panel should conclude that Mensah must be fired for the good of the police department.