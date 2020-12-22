Lawyer: No resolution in talks over ex-Milwaukee police chief's ouster overturned by court

MILWAUKEE — Talks to determine the future of Milwaukee's former police chief after a judge ruled he was improperly demoted ended Monday without a resolution.

Former Chief Alfonso Morales' attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, told The Associated Press that “we were not close to any reasonable settlement terms,” but he said the nature of any settlement, including whether the goal is to have Morales return to work, hasn't been determined yet.

Gimbel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the meeting was a preliminary discussion and "we shall see in the next several days or week whether or not the city comes around to a position that is more reasonable from my client’s point of view.” He said he met with Assistant City Attorney William Davidson and that City Attorney Tearman Spencer wasn't present.

Spencer did not immediately reply to an email from the AP, but Mayor Tom Barrett issued a statement later Monday that cited the city attorney and emphasized Morales had chosen to retire.