Lawyer: Man alleged to have shot police officer 'didn't shoot anyone,' didn't fire a gun

A Fitchburg man arrested early Sunday after authorities said he shot a police officer during a struggle to arrest him for alleged bail violations was charged Tuesday with five felonies, none of them related to a shooting.

Court documents filed Tuesday don't make it clear whether an officer was even shot as police struggled with Katoine L. Richardson, 19, who later told an investigator he ran from police because he did not want to get caught carrying a gun while he violated a curfew imposed in other criminal cases currently pending against him.

Richardson's attorney, state assistant public defender Stanley Woodard, said in court Tuesday that Richardson did not fire a gun and did not shoot anyone.

"Our local press here has really done a number on this young man," Woodard said. "They have claimed that he shot the officer who was injured. No one wants to see anyone shot, especially those who are carrying out their duty to protect our community. The point of the matter is he didn't shoot anyone. The gun that he had was not fired. But yet we see (this) in the paper without any clarification by the police department that Mr. Richardson did not shoot a police officer."

Woodard said Richardson told him the shot may have been an "inadvertent accident by an officer on the scene who did that."