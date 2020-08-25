Lawyer: Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

"We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue," said Evers, who is facing mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of the unrest that has followed the shooting. "We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction."

Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said the damage in Kenosha does not reflect the feelings of her family and if her son could see it, he would be "very unpleased."

Three of the younger Blake's sons — aged 3, 5 and 8 — were in the car at the time of the shooting, Crump said. It was the 8-year-old's birthday, Crump said.

Blake's father is slated to speak at a March on Washington commemoration on Friday organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton. His father and the victim's grandfather, Jacob Blake Sr., was a prominent minister and civil rights leader in the Chicago area in the 1960s.

The man who said he made the cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, "Drop the knife! Drop the knife!" before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn't see a knife in Blake's hands.