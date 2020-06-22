Lawsuits aim to ease rules limiting Wisconsin college voters

That effect seems to be felt on Wisconsin campuses as well, said Connor Mathias, former UW-Milwaukee Student Association president.

“Students are going to be hindered if they’re not exactly sure what counts as a voter ID, and they have to go through this convoluted process,” he said.

And historically, college-age individuals are also much less likely to vote than their older counterparts. The U.S. Census Bureau found 36% of 18- to 29-year-olds voted in November 2018, compared to 66% of people aged 65 and older.

DeCrescenzo said the precise impact of voter ID laws on voting is small, and its effect on students is hard to measure.

But, “I don’t want to understate the fact that if there are people who cannot vote, who otherwise would, then that is something that we should be seriously looking at,” he said.

Legal challenges

In addition to the Common Cause lawsuit, two other matters challenging Wisconsin’s requirements for college student voters are pending in federal courts.

In a lawsuit filed in November, the Andrew Goodman Foundation — named after a slain civil rights activist — argues that the requirements unconstitutionally restrict young people’s right to vote.