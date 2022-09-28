Lawsuit: The wait for Madison School District records at 9 months and growing violates state law

A Fitchburg man seeking public records from the Madison School District about high school football has waited more than nine months for a response, according to a lawsuit filed Monday that asks a judge to find the district in violation of Wisconsin's open records law.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Bryan C. Esch has had some contact with the district after he filed an open records request on Dec. 20, including an explanation from the district that it has experienced "significant delays processing public record requests due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing constraints."

But the dialog went silent in May, and Esch still hasn't received any of the records he asked for.

The lawsuit states the delay violates the state's open records law, which includes a requirement that public records requests be fulfilled "as soon as practicable and without delay."

"As I see it, that means you can't take more than nine months to get around to providing requested records," said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, who has tracked recent delays by the district in providing responses to requests for public records.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district hasn't been notified of the lawsuit and does not generally comment on pending litigation. He said the district has one position that focuses primarily on responding to public records requests and the job is currently vacant.

Esch asked the district for any correspondence to and from Memorial High School Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz and West High School Athletic Director Alicia Pelton pertaining to the decision by Edgewood High School to compete in athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and regarding the eligibility of Edgewood student Cameron Fane to play football during the 2021 season.

In November, in the midst of the state high school football playoffs, undefeated Edgewood was told by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association that it had to forfeit its entire season because Fane, at the time a 19-year-old wide receiver who had transferred to Edgewood, was ineligible to play. The WIAA said the school had not sought a necessary eligibility waiver for Fane.

Fane has since become a preferred walk-on wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The lawsuit does not say why Esch is seeking the information from the Madison School District. But one of the unsettled issues in November, when a Dane County judge ruled that Edgewood was properly stripped of its wins, was the identity of the persons who had told the WIAA about Fane's ineligibility. Esch's name appears on recent Edgewood High School donor lists from the school's website.

Jacob Westerhof, an attorney representing Esch in the lawsuit, declined to discuss it and said the lawsuit speaks for itself.

'Extreme delay'

According to the lawsuit:

The district responded to Esch by email on Feb. 2, thanking him for his "patience and understanding" with the delayed processing of his records requests. The district also said it could not release some of the information without a release from a student, presumably Fane.

Esch responded the same day that he wasn't asking for confidential information about Fane, only for correspondence that mentioned him in the context of the eligibility issue. Esch followed up on Feb. 25 after receiving no response.

Four days later, the district again apologized for the "extreme delay" and said it hoped to fulfill Esch's request by March 28. On March 29, after receiving nothing, Esch wrote to the district that his "patience is wearing thin" and asked for the records by the end of the week. The district responded that it was processing "600+ results from various email searches it conducted for your request alone."

Esch again contacted the district on May 10, saying he would narrow his request if the district "makes a reasonable case why it is unable to fulfill the modified request as submitted."

The district did not respond. On June 29, Westerhof wrote to the district that it could expect legal action.

'Serious problem'

This is not the first time the district was sued over a slow response to a records request. In May, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative public interest law firm based in Milwaukee, sued the district over a records request it had made in July 2021. The case was settled out of court about two weeks ago.

Also about two weeks ago, WMTV-Channel 15 published a story about its own difficulties with record requests to the district. At that point, the station had been waiting more than six months for a response to its requests for records pertaining to leadership changes in the district.

"This is a serious problem that requires immediate attention," Lueders said. "The Madison Metropolitan School District needs to take its obligations under the law more seriously. Instead, it continues to be a notably bad actor in this area. I believe from all I've heard that there is at MMSD a culture of contempt for the public's right to information under the open records law. Perhaps losing a costly lawsuit or two will prod MMSD into compliance."

LeMonds said over the past three years, the number of records requests received by the district has ranged from 107 to 185, with around 80 so far in 2022. Those do not include requests from news media, which are handled by the district's communications department. The time it takes to respond to requests can vary depending on complexity, LeMonds said.

Even with one person dedicated to responding to requests, he said, the district's decentralized locations for data and records "can involve a multitude of school and/or district staff to provide the information being requested." Staff shortages, he said, have promoted the district to prioritize its resources to learning and instruction, school safety, school operations and family support.

"MMSD is providing its best effort to prioritize and allocate the resources necessary to continue to provide rigorous instruction and learning for our scholars," LeMonds said, while also trying to meet demands for other responsibilities with limited resources.