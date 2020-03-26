Lawsuit seeks to bar signature requirement for absentee ballots during pandemic

"While we appreciate the efforts by the state to expand voting in light of the pandemic, the Wisconsin law requiring a witness signature for every absentee ballot presents an unreasonable barrier to voters that does nothing to increase the safety of casting a ballot," League executive director Debra Cronmiller said in a statement. "Not addressing this particular measure complicates the process for the voters of Wisconsin and would have the impact of depressing turnout or unnecessarily exposing vulnerable voters."

The lawsuit states that in-person voting poses severe health risks to older voters and that enforcement of the signature law "constitutes an undue burden on the right to vote not justified by any legitimate or important government interest of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution."

In addition to the League, plaintiffs include four older voters who live alone and have received or requested absentee ballots but are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their ages and medical histories, the lawsuit states, along with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Tony Evers' emergency "safer at home" order, they have no way to safely get witnesses to sign their ballots and would effectively be denied the right to vote.