Lawsuit seeks to bar signature requirement for absentee ballots during pandemic

The League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging a state law that requires absentee voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots, alleging it violates the rights of older, medically-vulnerable voters who are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under state law, absentee mail-in ballots must be signed by the voter and by a witness who is an adult U.S. citizen. The lawsuit seeks orders barring the state of Wisconsin from rejecting or refusing to process and count absentee ballots that do not contain a witness signature during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This requirement poses a significant barrier to absentee, mail-in voting for any self-quarantining eligible voter who lives alone or who does not have an adult U.S. citizen in their household," the lawsuit states. It says the requirement forces voters who live alone and cannot leave their home to be "caught in an unconstitutionally burdensome and unnecessary choice between their life and their liberty."
There are more than 675,000 single-member households in Wisconsin and many more in which only one adult lives. More than 250,000 single-member households are people over age 65, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison. Reid Magney, spokesman for the state Elections Commission, said the commission had no comment. A state Attorney General's Office spokeswoman did not immediately comment.
"While we appreciate the efforts by the state to expand voting in light of the pandemic, the Wisconsin law requiring a witness signature for every absentee ballot presents an unreasonable barrier to voters that does nothing to increase the safety of casting a ballot," League executive director Debra Cronmiller said in a statement. "Not addressing this particular measure complicates the process for the voters of Wisconsin and would have the impact of depressing turnout or unnecessarily exposing vulnerable voters."
The lawsuit states that in-person voting poses severe health risks to older voters and that enforcement of the signature law "constitutes an undue burden on the right to vote not justified by any legitimate or important government interest of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution."
In addition to the League, plaintiffs include four older voters who live alone and have received or requested absentee ballots but are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their ages and medical histories, the lawsuit states, along with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Tony Evers' emergency "safer at home" order, they have no way to safely get witnesses to sign their ballots and would effectively be denied the right to vote.
Also joining the League as a plaintiff is the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans.
Defendants are members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
