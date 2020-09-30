Lawsuit seeks declaration that Democracy in the Park is legal, ballots not invalid

A group of Madison voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a court to declare that Madison's Democracy in the Park event is legal and that ballots collected at parks are not invalid simply for being deposited at the event.
The group, represented by lawyers that include election specialist Douglas Poland, are Madison residents who either submitted absentee ballots at last Saturday's Democracy in the Park event or plan to do so next Saturday.
State Republican legislative leaders sent a cease-and-desist letter Friday to City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl calling the event "illegal" and threatening legal action to stop it, warning that ballots collected at the event could be invalidated.
The event was held anyway at more than 200 parks across the city, and more than 10,000 absentee ballots were collected. So far, no lawsuit challenging the event has been filed.
"Given the threat of litigation to invalidate all absentee ballots returned by voters through the Democracy in the Park event stated in the Sept. 25, 2020, letter to Clerk Witzel-Behl, those Plaintiffs who submitted their absentee ballots at the Sept. 26 event have significant concerns that their absentee ballots will be challenged in court and potentially could be invalidated," the lawsuit states. "And those Plaintiffs who have not yet submitted their absentee ballots at a Democracy in the Park event have been intimidated by the threat of litigation in counsel’s Sept. 25 letter and either did not or will not submit their absentee ballots at the Democracy in the Park events due to the threat of a lawsuit to invalidate and therefore negate their votes."
Because of the "real and imminent threat" made by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester that they will sue to invalidate absentee ballots submitted during the events, the lawsuit states, the group is asking that a judge issue a declaration that ballots returned during the events are lawful and not subject to invalidation.
The threat was made, the lawsuit states, on the eve of the first Democracy in the Park event, nearly four weeks after the city announced it.
The lawyer for the legislative leaders, Misha Tseytlin, who wrote the letter on behalf of Fitzgerald and Vos, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Along with the lawsuit, the group filed an emergency motion asking for immediate action. The case has been assigned to Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White. The defendant in the case is the city Board of Canvassers.
The lawsuit cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason many are choosing to vote with absentee ballots, rather than going to indoor polling places, and states that the U.S. Postal Service expects "unreasonably long delays" that could affect election-related mail.
The city organized Democracy in the Park in late August, the lawsuit states, to give voters a "safe and easy option" for returning absentee ballots at 206 city parks using security protocols to comply with ballot security requirements.
Plaintiffs include Sari Ratner Judge, Miriam Ratner, Molly Lubin, Judy Reed and Elana Matthews. All cite fear of exposure to COVID-19 and potentially unreliable mail delivery, among other factors, as reasons to attend Democracy in the Park.
