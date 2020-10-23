Lawsuit over Democracy in the Park ends with no decision

A Dane County judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit that sought a judgment protecting the city of Madison's Democracy in the Park event, writing that he has nothing to rule on because a group of local voters and the city Board of Canvassers don't disagree about the event's legality.

The group of voters filed the lawsuit on Sept. 30 after state GOP lawmakers, in a cease-and-desist latter, threatened legal action over the two-time event, warning that the event is illegal. But no lawsuit challenging the event has been filed and Republican lawmakers did not seek to become adverse parties in the lawsuit filed by the voter group.

The event, held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, was an opportunity for absentee voters to safely drop off their completed ballots with election officials at any of Madison's 206 city parks. In its first weekend, nearly 11,000 ballots were collected.

In a brief ruling, Circuit Judge Mario White wrote he wasn't ruling on the merits of the lawsuit but had to determine whether the lawsuit presented an issue that he could rule on. He said none exists because there is no controversy between the voter group and the Board of Canvassers.