Lawsuit over Dane County Jail overdose death fails for lack of evidence, judge rules

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed nearly two years ago by the family of a man who died more than five years ago from a drug overdose in the Dane County Jail, finding that not enough evidence had been produced to put the case in front of a jury.

U.S. District Judge William Conley, in a 21-page opinion, dismissed the lawsuit brought in 2020 by the family of Shannon Payne, who was serving a sentence in the jail when he overdosed on what was said to be heroin that had been smuggled into the jail.

The lawsuit stated Payne, 37, died from a brain injury caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain after using acrylfentanyl. The lawsuit described the drug as a “highly potent opioid analgesic that is an analog of fentanyl.”

"In granting summary judgment to the defendants, the court in no way means to diminish the tragic events surrounding Payne's overdose and death," Conley wrote. "Of course, it is awful that heroin was smuggled into the jail, and as a matter of public policy, the jail should do all it can to restrict, if not eliminate, the presence of any unauthorized drugs within its walls."

But lawyers representing Payne's family, Conley wrote, had "failed to put forth sufficient evidence or develop a theory that would support a finding that Payne's constitutional rights were violated or that the county was somehow liable for any violation of the Eighth Amendment," which bars cruel and unusual punishment.

Nathaniel Cade, one of the lawyers representing Payne, said members of Payne's family would be consulted once he had read the decision. He said it was too early to talk about what steps to take next.

According to Conley's decision, on Dec. 27, 2016, Payne went into a restroom at the jail with another inmate, where both apparently used drugs. Payne suffered an overdose in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

The other inmate, who is named in court papers, is not being named in this story because he was not charged with a crime stemming from the investigation into Payne's death and was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The defendants in the lawsuit, which include Dane County and then-Sheriff Dave Mahoney, along with their insurers, maintained it was not known when the drugs Payne took were smuggled into the jail, who smuggled them in and how, and whether Payne or the other inmate had possessed the drugs that were used in the bathroom.

The lawsuit also listed as defendants a group of unidentified deputies, whose names were never provided by Payne's lawyers. Conley ruled that without those names, the claims against those deputies had to be dismissed.

Lawyers for Payne's estate maintained it was the other inmate who smuggled in the drugs, and that the jail's search policy failed to protect Payne. After Payne was taken to the hospital, a strip search of the other inmate was conducted and heroin was found concealed in his groin area. When he arrived at the jail, the inmate had been searched three times for contraband, Conley's decision states.

During the investigation into Payne's overdose, some other inmates reported the man had been seen acting abnormally, but deputies had not seen that, nor had it been reported to them, Conley wrote.

As a person serving a sentence, and not in pretrial status, an Eighth Amendment violation had to be proven by showing that Payne faced a substantial risk of serious harm and that jail officials intentionally harmed him or acted with deliberate indifference to a risk of harm, Coney wrote.

Lawyers for the county argued there was no evidence jail staff knew that Payne was at risk of harm from drug use in the jail. Conley agreed that could not be shown, or that other inmates were aware of drug use by the man Payne was said to have shared heroin with before the overdose incident. Conley also agreed it could not be proven that a lack of training or policy could be blamed for Payne's overdose.

In the years since Payne's death, the jail has installed a low-dose X-ray machine that, by policy, is used whenever a person is checked into the jail, if trained staff is available, to search for contraband.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.