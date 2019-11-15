An anonymous person who filed 26 open records requests with the Madison School District over a four-month period -- all of them either denied or unanswered by the district -- filed a lawsuit Friday demanding that the district turn over the records the person is seeking.
The lawsuit, filed by Port Washington attorney Tom Kamenick, founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, doesn't identify the plaintiff in any way, except to say that the person lives in Madison. A motion filed along with the lawsuit also asks that the person be allowed to remain anonymous as the lawsuit proceeds through court, stating that requiring identification of that person would render meaningless their desire to keep the records requests anonymous.
The district refused to release 21 of the requested records sought by the anonymous person and has failed to respond to five of the requests, the lawsuit states.
The district, through its spokeswoman, did not have an immediate comment on the lawsuit or about its policy for responding to anonymous records requests.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states that the requester made the records requests through a website called MuckRock, which gives users the ability to file, track and share public records easily. When sent through MuckRock, the request becomes anonymous. The agency from which records are requested is informed that the request is not being made by MuckRock staff, but is instead being sent through MuckRock "in order to better track, share, and manage public records requests."
Wisconsin law allows those requesting public records to remain anonymous, although it allows an exception "whenever the requested record is kept at a private residence or whenever security reasons or federal law or regulations so require."
The Madison School District, the lawsuit states, in denying the anonymous records requests, hasn't identified any security reasons, federal law or regulations that require the person anonymously seeking records to identify himself or herself.
While state courts have said that a requester's identity, if known, may be relevant to weighing a decision to release a record -- in exceptional cases in which a person's safety may be endangered -- the lawsuit states that no court has said that a requester can be forced to provide identification.
The records requested between July and October have included such things as the "weekly update" document provided by the district to School Board members; School Improvement Plans for the 2019-20 school year; the district's K-12 sequential curriculum plan; the "Inequitable Distribution of Teachers Report," all reports regarding notification and reporting following use of seclusion or physical restraint; annual licensure certifications; among other documents.