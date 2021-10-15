Lawsuit alleges excessive force used by Madison cops against 17-year-old in 2019

The officers followed Clash-Miller downstairs as he retrieved his phone. He was walking back toward the officers with his phone, and after passing Slawek, Slawek wrapped his arms around Clash-Miller from behind, then slammed him against a door. He then threw Clash-Miller onto a couch, choked him and pressed his hand into Clash-Miller's face.

Fondrk arrived and joined in restraining Clash-Miller. They covered his mouth and nose with a pillowcase, held him down and shackled him to the sofa. Engler arrived, turned his baseball-style cap around on his head and took a bag from his pocket. He placed the bag over Clash-Miller's head as the other officers held Clash-Miller down.

Engler then punched Clash-Miller in the head repeatedly.

The lawsuit states that despite violations of the Madison Police Department's mission statement, code of conduct and standard operating procedures, the incident resulted only in two minor violations by Engler and a finding that the use of force by the other officers was reasonable.

An external review conducted by UW-Madison Police Lt. John McCaughtry said the officers didn't do enough to engage in a dialogue with Clash-Miller, leaving themselves with few options once he was in a confined area in his home and resisted police attempts to handcuff him.