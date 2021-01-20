Lawsuit against Dane County COVID restrictions, rejected by state Supreme Court, re-filed in circuit court

Having failed last month to persuade the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, a law firm representing conservative interests on Wednesday re-filed its challenge to Dane County's indoor gathering limits aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, this time in Dane County Circuit Court.

In December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lost in a 4-3 decision its attempt to immediately challenge Dane County's restrictions on private indoor gatherings, including sports activities. The court's majority, which included its three liberal-leaning justices and swing justice Brian Hagedorn, said the high court was not the venue to first decide cases but is instead the court of last resort.

The court's majority said such cases are to be filed first in circuit court.