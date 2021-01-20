Lawsuit against Dane County COVID restrictions, rejected by state Supreme Court, re-filed in circuit court

Having failed last month to persuade the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, a law firm representing conservative interests on Wednesday re-filed its challenge to Dane County's indoor gathering limits aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, this time in Dane County Circuit Court.
In December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lost in a 4-3 decision its attempt to immediately challenge Dane County's restrictions on private indoor gatherings, including sports activities. The court's majority, which included its three liberal-leaning justices and swing justice Brian Hagedorn, said the high court was not the venue to first decide cases but is instead the court of last resort.
The court's majority said such cases are to be filed first in circuit court.
The action was filed Wednesday on behalf of two of the same three plaintiffs as in the Supreme Court bid, two Dane County parents with children who are involved in team sports. Gymfinity, which was a plaintiff in the Supreme Court action, is not a plaintiff in the new lawsuit.
The lawsuit, similar to the state Supreme Court bid, is updated to challenge Dane County's latest emergency order, issued on Jan. 12, by Public Health Madison & Dane County, the 12th issued by the county since March. The order relaxed a previously-imposed outdoor gathering limit to 50 people, with social distancing, but still imposes an indoor gathering restriction of up to 10 unrelated people with face coverings and social distancing, limits most businesses to 50% capacity and restaurants to 25% capacity, prohibits bars from serving indoors and allows pools and gyms to hold classes for up to 10 people.
The order allows competition in “low-risk sports” -- such as swimming, skiing, golf and cross-country, which share little to no equipment -- with physical distancing maintained.
Several school districts in Dane County have decided to allow sports teams to compete outside Dane County. Madison schools will not hold winter sports.
The lawsuit challenges the health department's authority to issue such orders at all without the approval of the County Board. It also questions the categorization of specific sports as low, medium and high risk, as defined by the health department, and cites data that WILL says show that high school and other sports have not been linked to transmission of COVID-19.
"Rather than shutting down athletics, the ban on competitions for most team sports has instead pushed many teams to travel outside Dane County to compete, which may be worse for the spread of COVID-19," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that Dane County's ordinance authorizing citations for violations of the health department's order is unconstitutional. It also seeks orders barring enforcement of the health department's current order and barring the issuance of citations for violating it.