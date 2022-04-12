Law enforcement pursue vehicle on I-90 involved in possible shots fired in Madison, authorities say

Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking Tuesday afternoon for a vehicle on Interstate 90 that was involved in a possible shooting incident in Madison, according to the 911 Center.

A 911 call reporting possible gunfire near the Beltline and Stoughton Road came in around 3:15 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. An involved vehicle fled onto the interstate.

Asked whether anyone was injured, the dispatcher said an ambulance was not sent to the area.

The Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are responding to the incident, the dispatcher said around 3:20 p.m.

