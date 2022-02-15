 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Law enforcement incident' closes Highway 19 near Sun Prairie, officials say

All lanes of Highway 19 near Sun Prairie were closed Tuesday night because of a "law enforcement incident," the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. 

It's unclear what the nature of the incident was. Dane County dispatch said the 911 call initially came in as a "check welfare." 

The closure started around 6:40 p.m. and was expected to last about two hours, the transportation department said. The portion of Highway 19 that was shut down stretched from Highway VV to Highway TT. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. 

