Law-enforcement equipment stolen from vehicle parked in front of Janesville residence, police say

Law-enforcement equipment was stolen from a vehicle parked in front of a Janesville residence at some point between Friday evening and Tuesday morning, Janesville police reported.
An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency reported the theft from a vehicle that was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane and Lapidary Lane, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.
As there was no forced entry, the vehicle must have been mistakenly left unlocked, Sukus said.
The stolen items included an olive drab (green) tactical vest with body armor, a yellow Taser, a Motorola Radio, two binoculars, and two Glock magazines with 9mm ammunition, Sukus said.
Police ask anyone with information, who witnessed suspicious people, or has video from the area pertinent to the investigation contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
