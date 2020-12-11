 Skip to main content
Latest theft makes 83 cases this year of firearms stolen from parked vehicles in Madison, police say
A theft on Monday on the Near West Side made it 83 cases this year of firearms stolen from parked vehicles in Madison, police reported.

A Blackhawk Drive homeowner contacted police about 5:30 a.m. Monday after discovering someone had entered his parked and unlocked SUV overnight, stealing his shotgun and hunting jacket, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The crimes are part of an increase in total thefts from parked vehicles, with 1,502 through November this year, compared to a five-year average for the first 11 months of the year of 1,210, DeSpain said.

Police ask people to keep their vehicles locked and not to keep firearms in vehicles, particularly overnight.

