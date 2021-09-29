Latest shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries, another in custody, Fitchburg police say

The latest in a series of shootings this week that included a homicide in Madison left a person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, and another in custody, Fitchburg police reported.
At about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg officers and emergency medical personnel responded to an apartment in the 5100 block of Curry Court on a report of a person who had been shot, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hartwick said.
A person who was at the scene when officers first arrived was taken into custody for their involvement in the incident, no additional suspects are being sought, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to the incident, Hartwick said.
Additional information will be provided Wednesday afternoon, Hartwick said.
On Monday night, dozens of shots were fired between two vehicles as they drove through Fitchburg in the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass. No injuries or arrests have been reported from that incident.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.