Last shooting of a Madison police officer happened 24 years ago
Last shooting of a Madison police officer happened 24 years ago

Cop on gurney 3 22 97

Madison police officer Andy Garcia is wheeled from a home at 5201 Denton Place to a waiting ambulance after being shot while attempting to arrest Timothy Wing on  March 21, 1997. Garcia's partner, Tim Hahn, shot and killed Wing.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The last time a Madison police officer was shot on duty was March 21, 1997. Officers Andy Garcia and Tim Hahn were attempting to arrest a man wanted by La Crosse County, when the man opened fire, striking Garcia twice in the chest and once in the right leg. The suspect, Timothy Wing, 38, a failed Libertarian Assembly candidate from Madison, who was wanted for not showing up to serve a nine-month jail sentence for indecent exposure, was shot and killed by Hahn.

The shots to Garcia's chest were deflected by his bulletproof vest but caused a deep chest bruise. 

1997 police shooting

The last previous shooting of a Madison police officer, according to news accounts, appears to have been in 1979. On Oct. 5 of that year, officer Bruce Becker was wounded when a man he and another officer were trying to arrest fired a shotgun through his apartment door. Becker was treated for shotgun pellet wounds to his stomach and right wrist.

During subsequent negotiations, the shooter, Donald Macklin, 36, fired three more rounds at officers but didn't hit anyone. He later surrendered after police fired tear gas into the apartment.

Becker

Before that, the last shooting of a Madison officer appears to have been in 1973. 

Over the Christmas holidays that year, Madison police officer Douglas Gavinski returned fire after being shot in the chest by a burglary suspect outside a day care center at the corner of Blount and Williamson streets. Gavinski recovered; the suspect, David E. Daniels, 23, died.

1973

Crime
