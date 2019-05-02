The final member of a six-person methamphetamine ring in La Crosse has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Tom Lewis, 29, De Soto, was sentenced on Wednesday by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison after pleading guilty in February to a charge of using a telephone to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine.
The meth ring was headed by Roberta Draheim, who recruited Lewis to buy two ounces of meth from a new source in California after her previous source was no more.
"Lewis joined with Draheim only five days after getting released from state custody on a separate matter," the US Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Conley described Lewis as continuing to engage in the sale of multiple substances, including meth, while on state supervision.
All six involved in the conspiracy pleaded guilty and Lewis was the last to be sentenced, the Attorney's Office said.