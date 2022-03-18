Las Vegas man arrested in Minnesota after pursuit from gas theft in Richland County, authorities say

A Las Vegas man was arrested in Minnesota after a pursuit that began with a gas theft in Richland County on Wednesday, authorities reported.

At about 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Vernon County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a theft of gas from Richland County when a white U-Haul van matching the description of the vehicle in the gas theft was located at Walmart in Viroqua, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Deputies attempted to contact the driver, but he fled north on Highway 14, with authorities pursuing on Highway 14 and secondary roads in the town of Viroqua. For public safety, the pursuit was stopped south of Westby in hopes the suspect would slow down through Westby, but the van, which was stolen in Michigan the day before, continued at high speed and started driving into oncoming traffic, Spears said.

Due to the threat to the public, the pursuit was re-activated west of Westby on Highway 14 and the pursuit continued to La Crosse County, where it was ended, Spears said.

La Crosse police located the vehicle as it fled through La Crosse into Minnesota, where it finally was disabled on Interstate 90 in Winona County by the Minnesota State Patrol, Spears said.

The driver, Demandre Andrew-Tyshann Fraizer, 26, was arrested with a “large of amount” of marijuana and taken to the Winona County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin on tentative charges of felony fleeing, reckless endangering safety, and multiple traffic offenses, Spears said.

Numerous vehicles were forced off the road by Fraizer and the Vernon County Sheriff's office is asking anyone who was forced off the road on Highway 14, between Viroqua and La Crosse County, between 9:25 am and 9:50 am on March 16 to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123.

There were no injuries, Spears said.

