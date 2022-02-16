 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Large Sauk County law enforcement presence responds to 'situation' at mobile home park

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were responding to a situation at a mobile home park in Sauk County Wednesday evening, dispatch said. 

As of 7 p.m., emergency crews had been on scene for more than five hours, but it's unclear what the nature of the emergency was. 

"It's still an ongoing situation right now," a Sauk County dispatcher said. 

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. at the Bluff View Mobile Home Park on Highway 12, according to Sauk County Dispatch. The dispatcher declined to specify what the incident was initially reported as. 

The Emergency Response Team, Lake Delton Police Department and Baraboo Police Department were also assisting on scene. 

