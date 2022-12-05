Large group fighting preceded gunshots in Fitchburg, police say

A large group fighting preceded gunshots in Fitchburg on Sunday afternoon, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 2400 block of Post Road to investigate multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

Officers from Fitchburg and Madison responded and found evidence confirming that shots had been fired, McCarthy said.

The investigating determined that a large group was fighting in this area moments before a gun was fired, McCarthy said.

No additional details were being released, McCarthy said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.