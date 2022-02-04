Large fire displaces guests at inn in Green Lake County, Sheriff's Office says

Guests were displaced but no one was injured in a large fire at a Green Lake County inn late Thursday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

A total of 10 different fire departments assisted with the major fire, which is now under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Authorities did not say whether they suspect the fire was intentional or accidental.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the Dartford Inn, N6264 N Lawson Drive, in the town of Brooklyn shortly after 11:40 p.m., according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Crews arrived to find visible flames, a lot of smoke and a large portion of the building involved in the fire, the Sheriff's Office said. Firefighters were on scene for roughly eight hours.

All of the building occupants had evacuated prior to emergency crews responding, the Sheriff's Office said. With assistance from the Red Cross, law enforcement relocated the displaced guests.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what caused the fire, nor how much damage there was to the building. The Sheriff's Office and the Department of Justice are investigating.

The Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire Department was assisted on scene by fire departments from Berlin, Ripon, Markesan, Princeton, Brandon/Fairwater, Montello, Poy Sippi, Redgranite and Omro.

