Madison police said officers were called to a reported large fight Friday night on the North Side and what sounded like gunshots.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement the call came in a little after 10:50 p.m. for a fight and apparent gunshot noises coming from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Northport Drive.

By after midnight, though, police on scene had not found any evidence of a shooting, no damage was reported or located, and no one was reported injured, Gibson said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.