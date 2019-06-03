Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man seen via surveillance video allegedly taking three laptop computers from an ambulance service was arrested several hours later.

Darryl Pierce, 54, was tentatively charged with burglary, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Ryan Brothers Ambulance, 922 S. Park St.

"A dispatcher for the ambulance service was watching a bank of surveillance cameras in real time, and spotted Pierce leaving the building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"It was soon discovered three laptop computers worth $3,000 were missing," DeSpain said.

A South District police officer looking at the surveillance video was able to recognize and identify the suspect, who was located by police in the 1300 block of South Park Street.

Pierce was arrested but the laptop computers were not located.

Pierce has had numerous run-ins with police for years, including being arrested early in May for allegedly crashing a van into the Overture Center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.