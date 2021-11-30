Laptop among items taken from vehicle in Far East Side garage, Madison police say

A laptop was among the items taken from a vehicle in a Far East Side garage on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the home in the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive about 10:50 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A man reported that several items, including a laptop, were taken from his vehicle parked in the garage, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.