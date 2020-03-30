You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Langdon Street resident pistol-whipped, robbed, Madison police say

Langdon Street resident pistol-whipped, robbed, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A resident of the 100 block of Langdon Street was pistol-whipped and robbed Saturday in what detectives believe was a targeted attack, Madison police reported.

The 22-year-old man and his girlfriend responded to a knock at the door shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and three young men, all appearing to be in their late teens, entered and robbed and pistol-whipped the man, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The three attackers made off with the man’s phone and cash, DeSpain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics