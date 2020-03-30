Langdon Street resident pistol-whipped, robbed, Madison police say

A resident of the 100 block of Langdon Street was pistol-whipped and robbed Saturday in what detectives believe was a targeted attack, Madison police reported.
The 22-year-old man and his girlfriend responded to a knock at the door shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and three young men, all appearing to be in their late teens, entered and robbed and pistol-whipped the man, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The three attackers made off with the man’s phone and cash, DeSpain said.
