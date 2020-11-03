Lake Rescue Team pulled 4 from Lake Mendota in 2 incidents in high winds on Saturday

The Lake Rescue Team pulled four people from Lake Mendota in two incidents in high winds and rough water on Saturday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

At 1:27 p.m., the Lake Rescue Team was dispatched to Lake Mendota in the area near Farwell Street in Maple Bluff for two boaters stranded as their boat began sinking in the rough waters, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Two divers entered the lake and brought the boaters to safety on the Lake Rescue boat. The boaters then were taken to Warner Park to be seen by paramedics for hypothermia, Schuster said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the sunken boat and returned it to the Warner Park boat launch.

At 5:10 p.m., the Lake Rescue Team was called back to Lake Mendota, this time to the area between James Madison Park and the Tenney Park locks for two sailors stranded in the water with their overturned sailboat, Schuster said.

Three members of the Lake Rescue Team entered the water and brought the sailors aboard the Lake Rescue boat, Schuster said.